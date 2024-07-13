Pioneer Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:PHD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.62

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.62 and traded as high as $9.95. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund shares last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 52,871 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.62.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.15%.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
