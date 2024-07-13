Pioneer Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:PHD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.62

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.62 and traded as high as $9.95. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund shares last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 52,871 shares trading hands.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.62.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 118,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 1,703.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 93,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

