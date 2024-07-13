Piper Sandler Lowers Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $39.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.42% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

BBWI stock opened at $37.35 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $52.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day moving average of $44.78.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

