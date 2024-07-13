Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 313,400 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the June 15th total of 397,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Plexus Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of PLXS traded up $2.41 on Friday, hitting $110.60. 113,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,393. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.90. Plexus has a one year low of $87.21 and a one year high of $114.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.40.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $966.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.75 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plexus will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLXS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Plexus from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

Insider Transactions at Plexus

In related news, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 700 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $75,733.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,113 shares in the company, valued at $6,070,865.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Plexus news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $549,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,760,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $75,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,113 shares in the company, valued at $6,070,865.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,730 shares of company stock worth $3,559,444. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,374,000 after acquiring an additional 74,988 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,226,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,667,000 after purchasing an additional 44,398 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 3.9% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 991,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,040,000 after buying an additional 36,913 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its position in Plexus by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 954,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,248,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Plexus by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 402,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,510,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Recommended Stories

