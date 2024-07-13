Polymesh (POLYX) Price Hits $0.26 on Major Exchanges

Polymesh (POLYX) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Polymesh has a total market capitalization of $133.12 million and approximately $13.79 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymesh token can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000430 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Polymesh has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Polymesh Token Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,068,488,811 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 1,067,879,284.895813 with 859,478,652.650354 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.24672136 USD and is down -4.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $67,692,476.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

