PotCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $40.57 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 13th. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and $40.57 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009873 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.94 or 0.00119274 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00013850 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000127 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.