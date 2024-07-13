Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Receives C$43.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$43.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on POW shares. CIBC raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Power Co. of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Power Co. of Canada Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:POW opened at C$39.87 on Friday. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of C$32.33 and a 1 year high of C$40.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.88, a current ratio of 90.10 and a quick ratio of 107.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.50.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.09 by C$0.03. Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of C$2.73 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.5839161 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Co. of Canada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Power Co. of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 54.88%.

About Power Co. of Canada

(Get Free Report

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

Featured Articles

