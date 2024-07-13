PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Given New $140.00 Price Target at UBS Group

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PPG Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $154.80.

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $130.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $120.32 and a twelve month high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

PPG Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish bought 2,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,388.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PPG Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 27.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in PPG Industries by 22.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PPG Industries by 12.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,718,000 after purchasing an additional 341,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $16,274,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPG Industries

(Get Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

