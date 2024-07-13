PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp lowered its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,276,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp owned 0.17% of PPL worth $35,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in PPL by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in PPL by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 26,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at about $527,000. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,501,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,980,994. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.37. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

