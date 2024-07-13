Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp cut its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 188.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $120.15. 4,003,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,035,740. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.40 and a 200-day moving average of $120.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Several research firms recently commented on PLD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.76.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

