Prom (PROM) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $116.19 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Prom token can currently be purchased for $6.37 or 0.00010850 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Prom has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. Prom has a market capitalization of $116.19 million and $1.71 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00012475 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00009489 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001097 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,692.52 or 1.00026138 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012139 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007211 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00068288 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 6.30222874 USD and is up 3.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $1,810,020.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

