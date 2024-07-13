ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMN) Short Interest Up 43.9% in June

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the June 15th total of 10,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

ProMIS Neurosciences Trading Up 6.6 %

ProMIS Neurosciences stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,167. ProMIS Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90.

ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that ProMIS Neurosciences will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops antibody therapies and therapeutic vaccines neurodegenerative diseases and other misfolded protein diseases in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

