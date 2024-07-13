ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY) Trading Down 3.3%

ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.52 and last traded at $13.55. 3,184 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 9,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average of $14.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY – Free Report) by 83.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 7.37% of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (EMTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides inverse exposure to an equally weighted index of US stocks in the retail industry using swap agreements. EMTY was launched on Nov 14, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

