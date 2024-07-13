ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BISGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the June 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of BIS stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $14.85. 8,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,593. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average of $17.82. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $26.51.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a $0.1612 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BISFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 3.19% of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

