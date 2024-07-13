ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the June 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of BIS stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $14.85. 8,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,593. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average of $17.82. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $26.51.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a $0.1612 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:BIS Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 3.19% of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

