Prospera Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 10.7% of Prospera Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Prospera Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 45,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 701,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,151,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.27. 11,684,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,267,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.42.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. HSBC raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.41.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

