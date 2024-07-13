Prospera Private Wealth LLC Takes $260,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $4,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $14.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $948.40. 2,315,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,524,515. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $849.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $762.65. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $434.34 and a 52 week high of $950.79. The firm has a market cap of $901.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.68, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $843.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,214,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,841,316 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

