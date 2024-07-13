PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTITF) Stock Price Up 16.7%

PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTITF – Get Free Report) shares rose 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.
PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.65.
About PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk
PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Indonesia. It operates in three segments: Cellular; Multimedia, Data Communication, Internet; and Fixed Telecommunications. The company offers prepaid and post-paid services, and international and roaming, such as outbound roamers, international call and SMS, and overseas call products.
