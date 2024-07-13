PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600,000 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the June 15th total of 7,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 967,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PTCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James upgraded PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.53.
Get Our Latest Analysis on PTC Therapeutics
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 958.6% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 72,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 65,226 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,436,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,824 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 207,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 116,800 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $672,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,945,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,058,000 after acquiring an additional 393,012 shares in the last quarter.
PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PTCT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.27. 584,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,134. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.65. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $42.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.29.
PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.27 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.9 earnings per share for the current year.
PTC Therapeutics Company Profile
PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.
