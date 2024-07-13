PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,758 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $7,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in PulteGroup by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 57,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 291.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,687 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 1.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 20.4% during the first quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup stock traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,337,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,929. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $122.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.61.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. Analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PHM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.86.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

