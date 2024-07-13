Purple Innovation, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a report issued on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.25 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Purple Innovation’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 62.31% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $120.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.15 million.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.95.

Purple Innovation Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $3.33. The firm has a market cap of $132.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.03.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Demartini acquired 138,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $142,999.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 663,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,579.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Purple Innovation

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $1,000,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,206,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 561,491 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 751,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 66,256 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand.

