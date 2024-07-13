Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for TFI International Inc Cut by Analyst (TSE:TFI)

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TFI International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 9th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.27. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2024 earnings at $9.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.74 EPS.

TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.91 by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.57 billion.

TFI International Stock Performance

TFI International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.551 dividend. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Featured Articles

