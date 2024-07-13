Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Cut by Analyst

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BCFree Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Brunswick in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 10th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will earn $2.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.47. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brunswick’s current full-year earnings is $7.26 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Brunswick’s FY2024 earnings at $7.44 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark began coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Brunswick from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.31.

Brunswick Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $77.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.68. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $99.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). Brunswick had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BC. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 249.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 347.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 43,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 31.23%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

