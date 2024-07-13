Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Cut by Analyst

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Altus Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 10th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Altus Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Altus Group’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

AIF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a C$59.00 target price on shares of Altus Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.67.

AIF stock opened at C$54.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$49.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$48.48. Altus Group has a 52-week low of C$35.29 and a 52-week high of C$55.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.44, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.09). Altus Group had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of C$199.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$198.85 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

