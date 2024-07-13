Qtum Price Hits $2.35 on Major Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.35 or 0.00004001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $246.99 million and approximately $27.36 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,155.42 or 0.05379188 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00043940 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00008739 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00013867 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00014177 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010574 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,231,171 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

