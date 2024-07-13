QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG) Short Interest Update

QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 441,800 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the June 15th total of 572,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 233,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

QuantaSing Group Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of QSG stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.79. 91,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.12 million, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81. QuantaSing Group has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83.

Get QuantaSing Group alerts:

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $130.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.68 million. QuantaSing Group had a return on equity of 79.30% and a net margin of 6.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that QuantaSing Group will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About QuantaSing Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in QuantaSing Group stock. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in QuantaSing Group Limited ( NASDAQ:QSG Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 98,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.17% of QuantaSing Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuantaSing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantaSing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.