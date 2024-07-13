Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 377.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,038 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,214,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,091 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,345,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,027,000 after purchasing an additional 98,477 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,666,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,704 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,709,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,332,000 after buying an additional 207,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in HF Sinclair by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,455,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,908,000 after buying an additional 17,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $372,905.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,933,869.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DINO traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.17. 1,969,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,467. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12-month low of $45.63 and a 12-month high of $64.16. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. HF Sinclair’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 24.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DINO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus upgraded shares of HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DINO

About HF Sinclair

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.