Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 56,007 The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 4,407.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,759,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,389 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,763,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,628 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,645,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,875 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,171,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,711,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.38.

Chemours Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,660. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.80. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $39.05.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 46.67%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.08%.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

