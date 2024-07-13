Quantbot Technologies LP Cuts Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,708 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,349,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,925 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 25.8% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,091,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,108,000 after buying an additional 1,455,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $90,386,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Roku by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,543,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,516,000 after buying an additional 653,940 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter worth $35,856,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Insider Transactions at Roku

In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $409,532.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,747.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $37,622.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,630.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $409,532.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,747.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,691 shares of company stock worth $1,334,455 in the last 90 days. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roku Stock Up 1.1 %

ROKU traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.32. 2,826,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,006,485. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.96. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Roku

About Roku

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.