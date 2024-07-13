Quantbot Technologies LP Decreases Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,306 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in McKesson by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $576.66. 594,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,688. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $575.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $533.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $395.30 and a 1-year high of $612.17.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. Argus boosted their price objective on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.00.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total value of $2,155,760.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total value of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $7,116,763.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,886.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,567 shares of company stock valued at $16,691,841. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

