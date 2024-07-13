Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 98.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 164.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Concord Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,962,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,418.2% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 193.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 93,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,076,000 after buying an additional 61,448 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $259.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,929,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,309. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.45. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $144.40 and a 1 year high of $267.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.3103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

