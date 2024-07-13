Quantbot Technologies LP Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 134.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $1,405,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $662,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.50.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $2.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $361.90. 1,251,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,179. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.10 and a 1-year high of $376.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $324.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.93. The firm has a market cap of $113.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $70,543.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at $941,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $70,543.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $7,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,550.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,076 shares of company stock valued at $68,928,479. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

