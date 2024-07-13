Quantbot Technologies LP Has $3.73 Million Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,488 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,063.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 6,578.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,535,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,190. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $52.16.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $587.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.98 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 24.14%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.44 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,771 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

