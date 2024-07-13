Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 63.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 75,735 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.09% of Macerich worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macerich in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kenneth Volk acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,629.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jackson Hsieh purchased 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,330. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Volk purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,629.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 163,365 shares of company stock worth $2,358,681 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank lowered Macerich from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Macerich from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

Macerich Stock Performance

Shares of Macerich stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $15.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,913,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,058. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.74. The Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -43.59%.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

