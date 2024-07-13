Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 23,250 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $467,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,545,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,438,000 after buying an additional 77,128 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 36,530 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 318,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 29,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Golub Capital BDC

In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 88,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $1,422,630.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,357,628 shares in the company, valued at $21,762,776.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David Golub acquired 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $7,213,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,718,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,553,646.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 88,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,422,630.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,357,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,762,776.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 601,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,636,138 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Down 1.0 %

GBDC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,647,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,531. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average is $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.29.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $164.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.61 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.05% and a return on equity of 13.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 76.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GBDC shares. Raymond James cut Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

