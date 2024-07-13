Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $1.60 Million in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,621,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,042,000 after purchasing an additional 310,182 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,620,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,031,000 after acquiring an additional 221,838 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,211,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,905,000 after acquiring an additional 36,587 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 732,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at $65,050,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

The Ensign Group stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.33. The company had a trading volume of 461,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,740. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.44 and a 1 year high of $135.79.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Macquarie started coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $530,918.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $530,918.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $40,764.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,632.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,813 shares of company stock valued at $808,203 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

