Quantbot Technologies LP Lowers Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,814 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 31,249 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 111.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,096 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Shell by 7.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 622,675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,088,000 after acquiring an additional 41,460 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Shell by 11.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHEL shares. Argus raised their price target on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

NYSE SHEL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.08. 1,653,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,063,388. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $59.51 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The stock has a market cap of $231.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 billion. Analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Shell’s payout ratio is 50.74%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

