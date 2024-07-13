Quantbot Technologies LP Lowers Stock Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSY. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 496.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

BSY traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $49.93. 970,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,698. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.69 and its 200 day moving average is $51.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.03. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $337.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bentley Systems

In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 118,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $6,543,384.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,031,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,919,483.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 59,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,268,694.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,972,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,650,788.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 118,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $6,543,384.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,031,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,919,483.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,390 shares of company stock valued at $10,748,234. Company insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Featured Stories

