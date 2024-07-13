Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $3.87 Million Investment in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PVH. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of PVH by 94.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of PVH by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in PVH by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in PVH by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PVH by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.42. The company had a trading volume of 673,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,108. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $141.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.62.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.31. PVH had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PVH from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of PVH from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.81.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

