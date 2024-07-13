Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 61,365 Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 97.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,365 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Cellebrite DI were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Cellebrite DI by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.73. The stock had a trading volume of 643,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,148. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $12.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72.

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 417.94% and a negative net margin of 32.57%. The business had revenue of $89.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Cellebrite DI’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

