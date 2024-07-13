Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 71,655 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 78.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,579 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,655 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in TELUS were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TU. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in TELUS by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,214,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $395,314,000 after purchasing an additional 15,179,110 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in TELUS by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 40,669,392 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $727,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334,692 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,327,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,775,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,705,377 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $511,646,000 after buying an additional 3,860,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TU traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.54. 1,775,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.73. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.72.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 3.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of TELUS in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.72.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

