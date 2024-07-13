Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 12,597 DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in DaVita by 1.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 29,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in DaVita by 5.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 17.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 11.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Performance

DVA stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.55. The stock had a trading volume of 838,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.51 and a 52 week high of $147.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 68.52% and a net margin of 6.61%. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $698,214.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,524.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DVA shares. Barclays increased their price objective on DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

