Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 78,341 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 78,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.92.

10x Genomics Price Performance

TXG stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.49. 3,366,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,822,163. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.51. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.84.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 42.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.85%. The company had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $118,511.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,641 shares in the company, valued at $21,618,276.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $118,511.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,618,276.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $99,314.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,900 shares of company stock worth $289,170 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

(Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.