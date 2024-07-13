Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,657 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 348.8% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 745 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $4,162,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,735.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $4,162,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,735.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 54,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $2,781,271.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,652,478 shares in the company, valued at $185,472,832.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bernstein Bank lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.93.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.4 %

FCX stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.28. 8,004,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,005,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $55.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

