Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 13,021 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,021 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Celestica were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Celestica by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,314,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,491,000 after purchasing an additional 147,417 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Celestica during the first quarter valued at about $3,248,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Celestica by 62.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 546,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,548,000 after purchasing an additional 210,943 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Celestica by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 502,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

CLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Celestica from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Celestica from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.22.

CLS stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.40. 1,201,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,495. Celestica Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $62.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average of $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 2.31.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Celestica had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

