Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 2,094 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 49.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,922.08.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded up $52.57 on Friday, hitting $1,761.22. 335,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,374. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,661.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,611.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.29 billion, a PE ratio of 78.80, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,126.84 and a 1 year high of $1,825.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 EPS for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

