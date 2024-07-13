Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 33,724 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,724 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,830 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,008,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,568,000 after purchasing an additional 249,249 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,238,000 after purchasing an additional 610,970 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $838,455,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,848,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,644,000 after acquiring an additional 11,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $1,029,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,712,995.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $57,743,980.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 494,942 shares in the company, valued at $60,922,410.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $1,029,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,712,995.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 534,960 shares of company stock worth $67,198,020 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNOW. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Snowflake from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Snowflake from $226.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Snowflake from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.31.

NYSE:SNOW traded down $2.43 on Friday, reaching $135.75. 8,103,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,570,266. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.43. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.60 and a 12 month high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

