Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 35,879 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 52.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,762 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 35,879 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 69.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $85,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,890,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,165,342.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $85,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,890,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,165,342.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $27,728.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,670,060.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,004,129 shares of company stock worth $166,398,223 over the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on BBY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.87.

Best Buy Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE BBY traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,423,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,103. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.26. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $93.72.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Articles

