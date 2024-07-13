Quantbot Technologies LP Trims Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,311 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in AON were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $298.13. 1,677,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,699. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $344.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $290.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.88. The stock has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AON. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AON from $289.00 to $287.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AON

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.