Quantbot Technologies LP Trims Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,797 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.27.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

VNO stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,320,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,168. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $32.21. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.47 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average of $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $56,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,528.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

