Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $165.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $145.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.69.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DGX

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $144.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $119.59 and a 12 month high of $145.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 40.38%.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Quest Diagnostics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,921,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,853,151,000 after purchasing an additional 345,754 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,476,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,357,000 after purchasing an additional 62,114 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,632,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $362,945,000 after purchasing an additional 18,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $140,472,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 681,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,733,000 after purchasing an additional 79,152 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.