Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, a growth of 349.7% from the June 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Quest Resource Stock Up 1.3 %

Quest Resource stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,749. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Quest Resource has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $180.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $72.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.30 million. Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quest Resource will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Quest Resource from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenn Culpepper bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $39,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 19,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $166,664.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,492.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Culpepper purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $39,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,073 shares of company stock worth $404,609. Corporate insiders own 22.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Resource by 2.7% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 356,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Quest Resource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Quest Resource by 453.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares during the period. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

